Houston officer accused of assaulting man during drug arrest

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 11:33-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer has been indicted after being accused of assaulting a suspect during a drug arrest.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that officer Shane Privette has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Privette is accused of hitting Dewayne Walker’s face with his knee during a November 2017 arrest.

Court records did not list an attorney for Privette.

In a statement, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that Privette has been relieved of duty.

Walker in March 2018 pleaded guilty to a charge of delivering less than a gram of cocaine and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

