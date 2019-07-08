Houston man accused of trying to join IS pleads guilty

Nation

Houston man accused of trying to join IS pleads guilty

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 13:19-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who planned to travel overseas and shared information on making bombs and using machetes has pleaded guilty to trying to join the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya of Houston pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Damlarkaya, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested in December 2017 following an undercover FBI investigation. He remains in custody pending sentencing in Houston and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Investigators say Damlarkaya shared information on making and using weapons with people he thought also supported IS.

Authorities found a machete near Damlarkaya’s bed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.