House Democrats unveil $4.5 billion border measure

by By ANDREW TAYLOR , Associated Press21 June 2019 12:33-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have unveiled a $4.5 billion measure to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis at the southern border and to the government’s responsibility to care for tens of thousands of people seeking safe harbor under U.S. asylum laws.

The measure is scheduled for a floor vote next week. Both House and Senate are scrambling to wrap up action on the must-do measure next week before agencies caring for the influx of migrants — already stretched to the limit — run out of money.

The measure provides $2.9 billion for refugee and migrant care and assistance by the Department of Health and Human Services, another $1.3 billion for care provided by Department of Homeland Security agencies, and money to reimburse local governments and non-profits who help shelter migrants.

