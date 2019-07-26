Hospital to release mom cleared in attempted murder of kids

Nation

Hospital to release mom cleared in attempted murder of kids

by – 26 July 2019 07:09-04:00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman charged with attempting to kill her two children by putting prescription drugs in their ice cream in 2013 will soon be released from a state psychiatric hospital.

Lorita Aiken was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Circuit Judge Les Lilley heard from three psychologists and a psychiatrist who testified Wednesday that they believe Aiken no longer poses a danger to herself or others.

The judge said Aiken can be released from Eastern State Hospital to live in a transitional group home.

She will be required to continue receiving therapy and won’t be allowed to contact her children unless a juvenile court judge approves it. The children live in North Carolina with their father.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.