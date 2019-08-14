Home association tells Army vet to remove Puerto Rican flag

by – 14 August 2019 05:35-04:00

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida homeowner association says it’s against the rules for an Army veteran to fly a Puerto Rican flag outside her home.

The Rolling Hills Estates HOA in Kissimmee recently told Frances Santiago that flags other than a U.S. flag, a military flag or a sports flag aren’t permitted.

Santiago tells Orlando television station WFTV-TV that she and her husband decided to fly the flag last month in support of protesters demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor. The flag was on display for three weeks before she got a notice from the association in the Orlando suburb.

Santiago and her husband, Efrain, say it may be time for the HOA to revisit its rules, especially with Kissimmee’s growing Puerto Rican population.

