Hillary Clinton says her youngest brother has died

Nation

Hillary Clinton says her youngest brother has died

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s brother has died.

The former U.S. senator, Secretary of State, first lady and Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday her youngest brother, Tony Rodham, died Friday.

Clinton remembered him as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and “light it up with laughter.” She didn’t say how he died but said Rodham was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children.

Rodham was born in 1954 and raised in the Chicago suburbs with his siblings, Hillary and Hugh Rodham.

He worked a variety of jobs, including stints as a prison guard, insurance salesman, repo man and private detective.

He also worked on the Democratic National Committee, helped on his sister’s political campaigns and previously married the daughter of former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.