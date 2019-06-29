Hiker missing for a week in California mountains found alive

byAssociated Press29 June 2019 15:23-04:00

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (AP) — Searchers have found a hiker who has been missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week.

Authorities say 73-year-old Eugene Jo was found alive Saturday by one of 11 search-and-rescue crews that have been searching the San Gabriel Mountains for him.

Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department says cellphone coverage is spotty in the mountains, so he has no immediate word on Jo’s condition. He says Jo was being transported to a hospital to be examined.

Jo was hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot (2,438-meter) summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.

Taylor said more than 70 people have been searching for him in the mountains.

