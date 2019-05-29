High school yearbooks recalled over Confederate flag photo

Nation

High school yearbooks recalled over Confederate flag photo

byAssociated Press29 May 2019 18:23-04:00

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system has recalled a high school’s yearbook that had a cover featuring a picture of a Confederate flag.

On its Facebook page, Thomasville City Schools said the Thomasville High School yearbook used several photos from yearbooks past, including a 1968 yearbook picture which had the words “Go Dogs” being held in front of the Confederate flag. The yearbook’s theme this year is “A Blast From The Past.”

According to the Facebook post, the yearbook had been distributed to a few students and members of the staff. After the photo was identified, all yearbooks were collected. The picture will be removed from all yearbook covers and new yearbooks will be distributed to students and staff.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.