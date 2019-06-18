High school student charged with distributing laced candy

Nation

High school student charged with distributing laced candy

byAssociated Press18 June 2019 11:52-04:00

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school student has surrendered to authorities over accusations she distributed candy laced with an unknown substance to fellow students, sending up to eight to the hospital.

News outlets report the 16-year-old girl at Southampton County High School surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday. The suspect appeared in juvenile court Monday and was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and distribution of drugs on school grounds.

Last week, police arrested 18-year-old Jaden Phillips, another Southampton student. Phillips was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution to someone under 18, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

News outlets report students fell ill after ingesting the candy. The students were in stable condition at the hospital afterward.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.