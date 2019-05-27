Heat wave before summer even starts grips Deep South

by By JEFFREY COLLINS , Associated Press27 May 2019 14:18-04:00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A scorching heatwave weeks before summer starts continues in the Deep South.

High temperatures were at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Sunday in Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; Fayetteville and Wilmington in North Carolina; Savannah and Macon in Georgia; and Gainesville, Florida.

All those cities tied or broke daily records and several haven’t seen a hotter day in May since records were kept.

The heat will continue at least through the middle of the week.

But National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Emlaw in Charleston says the record hot May doesn’t mean the whole summer will be unusually hot. One key to cooling things off would be heavy rains. Unfortunately, none are in the seven day forecast.

Pender County in southeast North Carolina has already declared a water shortage emergency.

This story has corrected the day of the week of the 100 degree temperatures to Sunday.

