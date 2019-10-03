Hazing probe leads to indictment of fraternity members

byAssociated Press3 October 2019 09:59-04:00

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — An investigation into alleged hazing by a fraternity at Miami University in Ohio has led to misdemeanor charges of hazing and assault against more than a dozen fraternity members.

A student reported in March that members of the Delta Tau Delta chapter at the university in Oxford hazed him during initiation.

The student said he was beaten with a spiked paddle, kicked and forced to drink lots of alcohol.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Oxford police confirmed that a Butler County grand jury’s recent indictments of the 18 men stemmed from an investigation into hazing.

Miami suspended the fraternity in August for 10 to 15 years after its investigation determined violations of the school’s Code of Student Conduct.

Delta Tau Delta’s national headquarters revoked the chapter’s charter in June.

