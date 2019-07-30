Gun shop buys ‘4 Horsemen’ billboard insulting congresswomen

Nation

Gun shop buys ‘4 Horsemen’ billboard insulting congresswomen

by

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — A new billboard in North Carolina shows four minority congresswomen smiling down on the small town of Murphy, their faces at odds with the apocalyptic phrase slapped above them: The 4 Horsemen Cometh.

The billboard funded by a local gun shop then shows a red line striking out the last word, editing the phrase to instead say “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.” The Charlotte Observer reports the billboard by Cherokee Guns targets the same congresswomen who President Donald Trump recently told to return to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are all U.S. citizens, and only one emigrated from another country. The sign is signed “the Deplorables,” and has sparked sharp reactions online, both supportive and appalled.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.