Guardsman not guilty by reason of insanity in vehicle theft

by – 19 August 2019 19:35-04:00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An Army National Guard officer accused of stealing an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia base and leading police on a more than 60-mile (100-kilometer) chase has been found not guilty by reason of insanity on two charges.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 30-year-old Joshua Phillip Yabut was ordered to Central State Hospital on Monday. Doctors will determine whether he should be committed indefinitely or released with conditions.

Judge Paul W. Cella accepted the not guilty by reason of insanity pleas for charges in Nottoway County of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and bond violation. Yabut had been accused of violating bond after reportedly taking a trip to Iraq .

Yabut has been charged in Richmond with eluding police during the June 5 chase. A disposition is scheduled for next month.

