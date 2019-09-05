Group seeking to overturn Oklahoma gun law falls short

by

(AP) — A group seeking to

In a court filing on Thursday, an attorney for the group estimates they gathered between 30,000 and 50,000 signatures. They would have needed nearly 60,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify the question the ballot.

Attorney Brian Ted Jones says one reason for the uncertainty is because supporters were dropping off signatures right up until Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Led by Democratic state Rep. Jason Lowe and the gun safety group Moms Demand Action, supporters say they were prompted to act after two mass shootings last month.