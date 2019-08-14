Governor forms new anti-terrorism unit after El Paso attack

by

(AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is adding manpower to gang investigations surrounding white nationalist groups in wake of the

Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will also create a new domestic terrorism unit to help “root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state.”

Authorities say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius confessed to the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart and told investigators that he targeted Mexicans during the attack. He’s also suspected of posting a racist, anti-immigrant screed online before opening fire in the Texas border city.

Federal prosecutors have said they’re weighing hate-crime charges against Crusius.

A statement from Abbott didn’t indicate how many additional agents Texas would assign to related investigations, or when they’d be in place.