Governor asked to open access to site amid telescope protest

By AUDREY McAVOY , Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Some state and local lawmakers want the governor of Hawaii to rescind his emergency proclamation allowing authorities to restrict protesters’ access to a mountain where a giant telescope is planned.

Ten Hawaii state lawmakers and county council members said Monday the proclamation by Gov. David Ige violates the spirit of a law intended to help communities during natural disasters or threats to public safety.

They say neither describes the current situation involving demonstrations against the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Native Hawaiian protesters have been blocking a road leading to the summit of Mauna Kea, a site they consider sacred.

The crowd of demonstrators swelled to 2,000 people over the weekend. About 1,000 were at the site Monday halfway up the mountain.

