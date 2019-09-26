GM reverses course, says strikers will keep health coverage

Business, Nation

GM reverses course, says strikers will keep health coverage

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 11:33-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors now says striking workers will get company-paid health insurance, nine days after saying coverage would be cut off.

The company says in an email to the United Auto Workers union that it will keep benefits in place due to significant confusion among members. The letter says employee health and well-being are GM’s top priorities.

Workers howled and politicians criticized GM after the company said it would end benefits the day after the strike began Sept. 16.

It’s standard procedure for health care costs to shift to the union in a strike. The United Auto Workers’ website says the union would pick up the cost of premiums.

The strike by about 49,000 factory workers has shut down production at more than 30 GM factories. Talks continued Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.