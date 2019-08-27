Girls’ volleyball team bus plunges down embankment; 14 hurt

by –

(AP) — A bus carrying a high school girls’ volleyball team plunged 30 feet (9 meters) down a wooded embankment in North Carolina, injuring 14 people.

Photos from the scene show the bus surrounded by broken tree limbs late Monday night near Coxes Creek Mountain.

WLOS-TV reports one person had to be air-lifted to a hospital and others were transported to area hospitals.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler tells news outlets that none of the victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from Mooresboro’s Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Asheville. The school says several players, two coaches and the driver were hurt. The students were on their way back from a match.