Girlfriend: Mexican man pulled from car in Missouri deported

byAssociated Press25 July 2019 17:02-04:00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The girlfriend of the Mexican national whose arrest was featured in a

Cheyenne Hoyt tells Kansas City media that Florencio Millan-Vazquez called Wednesday evening to say he had been flown to Brownsville, Texas, and then taken to Matamoros, Mexico.

Federal immigration officers trying to arrest Millan-Vazquez on Monday smashed a car window and dragged him from the vehicle in front of Hoyt and their two young children. Millan-Vazquez was in the U.S. illegally and asked that the agents show him a warrant before he would get out of the car. The agents didn’t show a warrant.

Hoyt said he is a chef and family man who never caused trouble. Immigration officials said he re-entered the country twice after being voluntarily deported in 2011.

