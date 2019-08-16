Girl bitten by shark along Florida coast known for bites

Nation

Girl bitten by shark along Florida coast known for bites

byAssociated Press16 August 2019 17:00-04:00

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a young girl has become the 10th person bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, this year.

The Daytona Beach News Journal quotes authorities as saying 9-year-old Margaret Crum of Canton, Ohio, was bitten in the right leg Friday while wading through the water at the beach, located on Florida’s central Atlantic coast.

Capt. Tammy Malphurs of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the girl’s injuries weren’t serious.

Experts say factors contributing to shark bites are large numbers of people in the water and ocean currents bringing bait fish closer to shore.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.