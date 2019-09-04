Ginsburg: Work on court ‘saved me’ during cancer treatment

,

(AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her work on the high court “saved” her during cancer treatments over the years, including radiation she announced last month that she had undergone for a tumor on her pancreas.

Ginsburg was given a rock star reception Tuesday night in the home state of former President Bill Clinton, who named her to the Supreme Court in 1993. Introducing Ginsburg to a packed arena, Clinton said the justice had far exceeded the expectations he had when he named her to the high court.

Tuesday’s event was the latest in a handful of public appearances by Ginsburg since the 86-year-old justice disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas and is now disease-free. It was the fourth time over the past two decades that Ginsburg had been treated for cancer.