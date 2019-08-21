Georgia teen accused of having gun, causing school lockdown

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 08:24-04:00

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A 17-year-old Georgia boy is accused of bringing a loaded 9mm gun on his school bus and to his high school, which was subsequently locked down amid threats.

News outlets report the teen was arrested Friday morning at Wheeler High School in Marietta. The Marietta Daily Journal reports jail records show the teen still in custody as of Tuesday on charges of hijacking a school bus, possessing a weapon at school and possessing a gun.

The newspaper says the Cobb County School District said the school was locked down while police investigated threats made to the campus. It was during the subsequent search that the gun was found in the student’s backpack. The nature of the threats and details supporting the school bus charge have not been made public.

