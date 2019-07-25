Georgia father fatally shot trying to retrieve stolen items

byAssociated Press25 July 2019 04:48-04:00

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia father was attempting to recover his stolen items from a vehicle when he was shot by the thief in front of his girlfriend.

Cobb County Police spokeswoman Sydney Melton told news outlets that 24-year-old George Anthony Vela died from multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

Vela and his high school sweetheart had returned home and realized they’d been robbed. Vela noticed a suspicious car parked near his home after police left. He approached the car and saw all of the stolen items inside. When he confronted the driver, Vela was shot.

Melton says a witness reported the suspect was driving a silver sedan with a rear spoiler. The investigation is ongoing.

The couple was returning home from watching “The Lion King” with their children.

