Georgia-based Colonial sues contractor over Alabama spill

Nation

Georgia-based Colonial sues contractor over Alabama spill

byAssociated Press19 August 2019 11:22-04:00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline Co. is suing an Alabama contractor over a spill that threatened U.S. gasoline supplies three years ago.

The pipeline operator contends faulty work by the Birmingham-based Ceco Pipeline Services caused a crack that spilled at least a quarter-million gallons of gasoline in rural Shelby County in 2016.

The spill shut down a major pipeline for weeks, tightening gasoline supplies along the Eastern Seaboard.

Colonial Pipeline is based near Atlanta in Alpharetta. It filed the federal lawsuit Friday seeking unspecified damages.

Ceco Pipeline Services hasn’t replied in court, and a company official didn’t return an email seeking comment Monday.

The lawsuit claims the contractor failed to adequately replace dirt around the pipeline after maintenance work. The suit says that failure caused cracks that led to the spill.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.