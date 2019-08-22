Gas leak prompts closure of San Diego zoo

byAssociated Press22 August 2019 16:48-04:00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A broken gas line has prompted the evacuation and closure of the San Diego Zoo for a day while crews work to repair it.

The zoo said on Twitter that the leak was detected around 8:15 a.m. Thursday near the zoo’s entrance.

City officials say many museums in Balboa Park were also closed because gas had to be shut off to them.

Authorities say the zoo’s animals were safe, but all staff and visitors were evacuated.

San Diego Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews controlled the leak by 10:46 a.m. and were working on assessing the damage and restoring service.

It was unclear when the zoo and surrounding museums would reopen. The zoo and museums in the park are a major San Diego tourist attraction.

