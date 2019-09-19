Fourth patient named in probe of veterans hospital deaths

byAssociated Press19 September 2019 16:36-04:00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The family of a fourth patient is seeking answers as authorities investigate multiple suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

Lawyer Dino Colombo says he’s representing the family of 85-year-old Army veteran Archie Edgell, who died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year.

Federal prosecutors are probing up to 11 patient deaths at the facility.

Attorneys representing the men’s families say at least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides following wrongful insulin injections. One of the lawyers says a third death came after a Navy veteran’s blood sugar spiked, indicating another wrongful insulin injection.

Colombo said federal investigators exhumed Edgell’s body last year. He shared a portion of an autopsy that links the death to the unprescribed injection of insulin.

