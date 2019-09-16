Foundation purchases land for Pulse nightclub museum

Nation

Foundation purchases land for Pulse nightclub museum

byAssociated Press16 September 2019 15:55-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A foundation has purchased land to build a museum about the 2016 massacre that killed 49 people at a Florida gay nightclub.

The onePulse Foundation said Monday that it has acquired a 1.75 acre (0.7 hectare) parcel about a third of a mile (0.5 kilometer) from the now-closed Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Foundation officials say funding from Orange County helped cover the cost of the parcel, which they closed on last week for $3.5 million.

According to plans, the parcel will be used to construct a museum and the actual nightclub site will become a memorial.

A group of survivors and family members of those killed in the mass shooting have formed an organization to oppose the building of a private museum to honor the victims.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.