Former school athletic trainer sentenced in child porn case

(AP) — A former Montana high school athletic trainer was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for having child pornography on his computer.

District Judge Michael Hayworth said James Jensen’s sentence in the state case will follow a 12-year federal term he received last month.

In that case, authorities said he used the internet to coerce and entice male athletes at Custer County District High School into being sexually abused under the guise of improving their athletic performance.

However, the statute of limitations had expired for prosecuting those incidents that ran from the 1970s through the late 1990s, authorities said.

Custer County Attorney Wyatt Glade said Jensen, 79, “was continuing to victimize people up to the day that his computer was seized.”

Glade told The Associated Press that someone known by Jensen through an internet chat room had been taking pictures of boys and sending them to Jensen.

Jensen pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of children and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count. Eight other counts were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Court officials say Jensen apologized in court Wednesday if he had hurt anyone mentally or physically and said that was not his intent.

Thirty-two men have accused Jensen of abuse in a pending lawsuit. Prosecutors and Jensen’s public defender believe there were more victims.

The inability to prosecute Jensen for sexual abuse was among the reasons that led Montana lawmakers to eliminate the statute of limitations for prosecuting child sexual abuse.