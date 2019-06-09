Former President Jimmy Carter returns to teach Sunday school

Nation

Former President Jimmy Carter returns to teach Sunday school

byAssociated Press9 June 2019 10:35-04:00

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery for a broken hip.

Carter told attendees at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains that he and his wife, Rosalynn, have nursing care at home and are doing fine, and he thanked them for their prayers and good wishes.

The 94-year-old Carter broke his hip last month at his home when he fell while leaving to go turkey hunting. He subsequently had hip replacement surgery.

The former first lady was also hospitalized around the same time for what Carter said was initially thought to be a stroke, but turned out to be less serious.

A devout Christian, Carter regularly teaches Sunday school in Plains.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.