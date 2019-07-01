Former owner says crashed Texas plane was sold this year

by

(AP) — The former owner of a small plane that crashed at a suburban Dallas airport, killing 10, says he sold it this year to a Texas-based company.

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar and burst into flames Sunday after taking off from Addison Municipal Airport. Officials have said two crew members and eight passengers were killed, but haven’t released their identities.

Todd DeSimone, general manager of Chicago-based charter company Planemasters, said Monday that he sold the plane to a company based in Addison, Texas, called EE Operations.

No one has responded to a message left at a phone number associated with EE Operations.

EE Operations is registered in Delaware. The company’s agent in Delaware said it would forward a request for comment.