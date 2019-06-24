Former Nebraska officer convicted of on-duty sexual assault

Nation

Former Nebraska officer convicted of on-duty sexual assault

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 12:40-04:00

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska police officer accused of repeatedly forcing a mentally ill woman into sex while he was on the force has been convicted of sexual assault.

Lancaster County District Court records say a jury found 56-year-old Gregory Cody guilty on Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Cody allegedly used his position of authority as a Lincoln officer to force the 30-year-old woman into sex dozens of times over 15 months.

She told investigators most of the assaults occurred while Cody was on uniformed duty. She says they began in 2016 after Cody didn’t take her into emergency protective custody following a mental health problem and that Cody told her she would “owe him.”

Cody was a 27-year department veteran when he resigned after the woman’s accusations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.