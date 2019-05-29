Former Michigan officer avoids jail for running over suspect

by –

(AP) — A former officer who

Berrien County Trial Court Judge Arthur Cotter delivered the verdict Tuesday in the case against Steven Johnson and ordered him to pay $625 in fines and costs. Johnson received no jail time or probation for the misdemeanor conviction.

Johnson called it a “horrible accident” and says he didn’t mean to hurt the man.

Prosecutors said Benton Harbor officers were investigating a possible stolen lawn mower early on May 10, 2018, when they came upon a man who was riding a bike without a light. The prosecutor’s office says the man dropped the bike and ran before Johnson intentionally hit him with a squad car.