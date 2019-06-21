Former JFK supervisor admits to taking foreign bribes

by –

(AP) — A former supervisor at New York’s Kennedy Airport admits she took bribes to allow Qatar and other countries to park their planes overnight during the United Nations General Assembly.

The New York Attorney General’s Office said Friday that Marlene Mizzi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and receiving unlawful gratuities.

Mizzi granted an overnight parking exception to a Qatari diplomatic flight in 2014 without proper approval.

State prosecutors said Mizzi received free limousine rides, meals and gifts from the Qatari mission in return.

Mizzi also admitted to receiving gifts from other foreign countries during her tenure at JFK.

Foreign aircraft are not allowed to park overnight at JFK during the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Mizzi worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for 35 years.