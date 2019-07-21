Former Associated Press technician Ed Smith dies at 71

byAssociated Press21 July 2019 16:21-04:00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Charles Edwin “Ed” Smith, whose 40-year career as a technician for The Associated Press included working at major sports and political events, has died. He was 71.

Cremations Options Inc. of Knoxville says Smith died July 10 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Smith was born in Nashville and attended Austin Peay State University. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was on the recovery ship during the return of NASA’s Apollo 11 and 12 moon missions in 1969.

Smith worked in the AP’s Nashville, New York and Knoxville bureaus. Among his assignments were the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, the 1994 Super Bowl in Miami, and Summer and Winter Olympics.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

