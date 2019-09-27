Former Alabama congressman Jack Edwards dies at 91

Nation

Former Alabama congressman Jack Edwards dies at 91

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 12:04-04:00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Jack Edwards of Alabama has died at age 91.

His family said through a spokesman that Edwards died Friday morning at his south Alabama home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Edwards was a member of Congress from 1965 to 1985. He was among the first wave of Alabama Republicans as the party gained traction in the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Edwards served his state and nation with the highest degree of integrity. The governor said flags at the Alabama Capitol will be placed at half-staff in his honor.

