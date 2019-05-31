Former accountant to plead guilty in college admissions scam

byAssociated Press31 May 2019 18:38-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who worked for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery scheme has agreed to plead guilty in the

Court documents filed Friday show Steven Maseru will also cooperate with authorities investigating the admissions scandal. He will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Maseru was among 50 people charged in March with participating in the scheme. Prominent parents and athletic coaches at prestigious schools were also arrested.

Maseru, of Folsom, California was an accountant and financial officer for admissions consultant Rick Singer’s business and foundation.

Singer has admitted to using his foundation to funnel bribes to coaches and others to help students get into top universities.

Singer pleaded guilty in March to charges including racketeering conspiracy.

