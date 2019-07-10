Florida strip club to hold golf tournament at Trump resort

byAssociated Press10 July 2019 14:58-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s golf resort near Miami is hosting a tournament where strippers will serve as caddies.

The Shadow All Star Tournament is organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. The strip club is advertising on Facebook and its website that the event will be held Saturday at Trump National Doral.

The tournament offers golfers a choice of dancers to be their “caddy girl.”

Shadow Cabaret’s marketing director Emanuele Mancuso tells the Washington Post that there will be no nudity at the resort. After the tournament, golfers and dancers will proceed to a different venue for a burlesque show.

A Trump Organization statement to the Washington Post says funds raised by the tournament are for a Miami children’s charity.

