Florida seeks 3 juveniles who escaped detention center

byAssociated Press21 July 2019 10:40-04:00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are looking for three juveniles who escaped a Florida detention center after attacking staff members. A fourth was caught.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the four staged a fight Saturday night inside their dorm and then overpowered the staff who came to break it up.

The four entered a control room, fought the staff members there and pushed buttons opening the front door. They took a staff member’s keys, driving off in a bronze Infiniti.

The juveniles still at-large are a 16 year old who was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a child under 12; a 17 year old who was charged with auto theft; and a 17 year old who was charged with burglary. Details of the capture of a 16 year old were not immediately released.

