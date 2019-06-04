Florida school shooting prosecutor not seeking re-election

Nation

Florida school shooting prosecutor not seeking re-election

byAssociated Press4 June 2019 09:35-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The chief prosecutor in the Florida school shooting case says he is not seeking re-election in 2020 after more than four decades in office.

Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz said in a news release Tuesday that he wants to focus on the case against Parkland shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz rather than campaign for a 12th term.

Satz is personally handling the prosecution of 20-year-old Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is set to begin in January.

At 76 years old, Satz is the longest-serving state attorney in Florida, with nearly 44 years of tenure. He was first elected in 1976 and now oversees an office with 511 staff members, including 212 prosecutors.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.