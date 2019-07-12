Florida scheme to smuggle weapons to Argentina busted

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 11:36-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — Another person has been charged in Florida with taking part in a massive weapons smuggling operation to Argentina and elsewhere in South America.

Federal court records filed in Miami show that 47-year-old Cristian German Barrera of Palm Beach County is charged with violating arms export laws by allegedly shipping thousands of AR-15 rifle parts to Argentina. Two other people were previously charged in the case.

Court records did not list an attorney for Barrera, who has a bail hearing set next week in Miami federal court.

Homeland Security Investigations officials say the probe led to seizure 52 AR-15 assault rifles, 189 other long weapons, 156 handguns, 30,000 rounds of ammunition and $110,000 in cash.

Argentine authorities arrested several other suspects in that country.

