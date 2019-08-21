Florida panthers afflicted with mysterious walking disorder

Nation

Florida panthers afflicted with mysterious walking disorder

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press21 August 2019 17:21-04:00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida wildlife officials are investigating a disorder that causes Florida panthers to have trouble walking.

A video from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows the affected panthers walking abnormally, mostly kittens. Trail cameras in three counties identified eight endangered panthers and one bobcat walking with a hitch in their step.

A press release says a mysterious neurological disorder is impacting their ability to coordinate their back legs.

Fish and Wildlife Research Institute director Gil McRae says numerous diseases and possible causes have been ruled out, but a definitive cause has not yet been determined.

McRae also says that they are testing for potential toxins, rat poison, infection or nutrient deficiencies.

The endangered animal population is believed to be between 120 to 230 in number.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.