Florida officer fatally shoots man holding knife on veteran

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 12:36-04:00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man who was holding a knife on a U.S. Army veteran in a wheelchair.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference that when officers arrived at the scene near the Ritz Theatre they found the man holding a knife to the disabled man’s neck. The officer asked the man to drop the knife. When he refused, Waters says the officer made the “split-second decision” to use deadly force.

The victim received a minor injury to his nose. No one else was injured.

