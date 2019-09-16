Florida man charged in woman’s death, more victims suspected

Nation

Florida man charged in woman’s death, more victims suspected

by By TERRY SPENCER , Associated Press16 September 2019 11:01-04:00

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have charged a man in a woman’s killing but say he’s also a suspect in the deaths of three other women in the state.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said Monday they arrested 32-year-old Robert Hayes for first degree murder in Rachel Bey’s death. A passerby found her body along a road three years ago. A judge denied bail for Hayes during a brief court hearing Monday.

Meanwhile, Daytona Beach Police said at a news conference that Hayes was a suspect in the brutal killings of three other women dating back a decade and a half ago.

Police Chief Craig Capri says Hayes was interviewed about 14 years ago but there was no evidence to charge him. Capri says Hayes was a college student at the time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.