Florida man accused of threatening President Trump

by By CURT ANDERSON , Associated Press30 July 2019 10:28-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of trying to slash a Walmart employee with scissors now faces federal charges after allegedly threatening President Donald Trump while he was being arrested.

Federal court records show Mohammed Omar Haji Mohammed is charged with making threats against the president during the July 8 altercation. A Secret Service affidavit says Mohammed tried to slash a Walmart employee, then yelled threats that were recorded on police body cameras.

The alleged threats include: “We are coming for you Trump. We are coming for you with knives. God will send angels to destroy you.”

The affidavit says Mohammed also made suspicious Facebook posts about doing something that would be newsworthy.

Mohammed has an initial hearing later this week. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

