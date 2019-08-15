Florida leaders move to condemn white nationalism

by , –

(AP) — Florida legislators are moving to officially condemn white supremacists as they begin talking about how the government should intervene against hate-spurred violence.

The news comes amid an outcry over a mass shooting in Texas in which authorities believe the gunman posted a racist screed online shortly before the attack.

Florida Democrats and Republicans alike have drafted resolutions condemning white supremacists but it remains to be seen what policy changes will be enacted in the coming months.

Bill Galvano is the president of the Florida Senate. He has already called on a legislative committee to review what can be done to address white nationalism. While Galvano says he’s open to possibly expanding the state’s “red flag” laws regarding gun possession, he told the Associated Press on Thursday that the two issues should be addressed separately.