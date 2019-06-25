Florida Everglades wildfire almost doubles in size in a day

Nation

Florida Everglades wildfire almost doubles in size in a day

byAssociated Press25 June 2019 14:30-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A wildfire in the Florida Everglades has almost doubled in size in the past day.

The Florida Forest Service on Tuesday tweeted that the blaze had grown to 31,500 acres (12,750 hectares) and is only about a third contained.

The wildfire is located about 8 miles (13 km) west of the city of Weston.

Florida Forest Service officials confirmed lightning started the wildfire Sunday night just north of a busy stretch of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley and a few miles west of a state highway.

No buildings were in immediate danger.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.