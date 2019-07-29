Florida day care raided, 1 arrest in pornography probe

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 15:11-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officials have raided a Florida day care center and arrested one man during a child pornography investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations spokesman Nestor Iglesias says the Monday morning raid of Little Seeds Academy in Miami was tied to a search warrant seeking evidence such as computers, cellphones and laptops. Iglesias says the identity of the man arrested won’t be released until the case is unsealed Tuesday.

Iglesias says it’s unclear yet if any children there were involved in pornography but investigators are looking into that.

Parents are all being contacted by authorities about what happened. The day care center closed for the day Monday.

One role of Homeland Security agents is to investigate crimes that exploit children.

Miami-Dade police are also involved in the probe.

