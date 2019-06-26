Flight makes emergency landing in Tennessee; smoke reported

Nation

Flight makes emergency landing in Tennessee; smoke reported

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 16:27-04:00

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines plane flying from North Carolina to Kentucky made an emergency landing in Tennessee because crew members reported smoke in the cockpit.

News outlets report the plane landed safely Wednesday morning in Blountville. Tri-Cities Airport says 52 passengers and four crew members were on board. First responders had already arrived by the time the plane landed. No injuries were reported.

Flight 4890 was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Lexington, Kentucky.

American Airlines says it rebooked passengers because of a “mechanical issue.” Neither the airline nor the airport gave further details on what caused the smoke.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.