Flight diverted to Oklahoma City due to unruly passenger

byAssociated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say an American Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas was diverted to Oklahoma City because of a drunken, unruly passenger.

The airline says the flight landed in Oklahoma City at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and departed less than an hour later for Dallas/Fort Worth.

Police body camera footage shows one apparent passenger saying “go get him” as three officers enter the plane to take 32-year-old Brandon Ganus into custody. Passengers applaud as the Weatherfod, Texas, man is led away in handcuffs.

A police report says Ganus was arrested on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

The report says Ganus used a “variety of … colorful obscenities” to threaten the officers and their families, and that he was eventually taken from the airport in a wheelchair because he had dropped to his knees to resist arrest.

