Fishermen watch as great white shark makes off with bait

by – 19 June 2019 06:00-04:00

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — Six sport fishermen had some competition as they tried to catch mako sharks for a tournament off the New Jersey shore.

Capt. Jeff Crilly tells the Asbury Park Press they were fishing about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off Manasquan Inlet when a great white shark surfaced and grabbed their bag of bait hanging off the back of their boat Monday. Crilly estimates the shark was 16- to 18-feet long (4- to 5-meters), or more than half the size of their boat.

All the crew could do was watch and videotape the encounter before the great white swam off with the bait.

Crilly says they’ve fished for sharks a lot, but they’ve “never seen anything like that.”

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

